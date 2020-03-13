Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin with Courtney Nicholls and Michelle Aniol |

The Dexter City Council receives reports from City Manager Courtney Nicholls and Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol at their regular meeting. Here are the highlights from their reports submitted at the March 9, 2020 meeting. The reports in their entirety can be found on the City’s website in the City Council packet for that date.

Planning Commission Updates

Hilltop View Apartments: The Planning Commission postponed action on the final PUD site plan for Hilltop View Apartments, to allow the applicant time to

provide details regarding architectural details, such as building heights and outside dimensions, building and site lighting, and exterior building materials and colors, including a sample board, and address comments cited by the Planning and Engineering consultants in their respective reviews.

UIS: The Planning Commission postponed action on the Combined Preliminary and Final Site Plan for the proposed UIS industrial building expansion, to allow the applicant time to prepare a revised landscape plan that accurately reflects the requirements in Article 5, Landscaping Standards of the Zoning Ordinance, and to clarify requested waivers regarding the southern and eastern boundaries.

Small Cell/5G Kickoff-meeting

A joint meeting with City Council, the Planning Commission and other city stakeholders has been scheduled for March 18, 2020, at 6:00 pm, in the Library. The City’s consultant will make a presentation, followed by a subsequent Q&A on 5G wireless technology, small cells, applicable regulations and statutes, and other related industry trends, as they pertain to municipalities.

Encore Theatre

Encore Theatre is expected to submit an Application for Conditional Rezoning for consideration by the Planning Commission at its April meeting. A conditional rezoning allows an applicant to voluntarily offer conditions relating to the development/redevelopment of land/building for desired use or uses within a specific zoning district.

The key here is voluntary. Per state law, once an application for a conditional rezoning is submitted, neither the Planning Commission nor City Council can negotiate conditions of approval during their meetings.

LaFontaine

The City has requested the City Engineer to re-examine a traffic control order for a “No Parking Here to Corner” sign, before the LaFontaine driveway approach on Ryan Drive. Additional feedback from the sheriff’s office regarding their ability (or lack of) to enforce Section 257.674(1)(b) of the Michigan Vehicle Code has prompted the request.

Mill Creek Park Phase II

The pre-construction meeting for Mill Creek Park Phase II was held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Surveyors have staked the area and the clearing is planned to start March 15, 2020.

Plein Air Coordinator

City Staff completed the interviews for the Paint Dexter Plein Air Coordinator position. The position was offered to candidate Ana Skidmore, who has accepted the position. Ms. Skidmore lives in the Dexter area, owns an event planning business specializing in weddings, and has conducted fundraising for a prominent children’s foundation.

I-94 Road Work

MDOT will be milling and overlaying approximately 6 miles of roadway on I-94 from Freer Road to Parker Road this summer.

Bus Service from Detroit to Ann Arbor

AATA will be starting bus service from Detroit to Ann Arbor on March 16, 2020. The service will run hourly on weekdays from 6 am to midnight and with a reduced schedule from noon to midnight on weekends. The fare is $8; $6 if the seat is booked advance. The service will be provided by Indian Trails. This is a two-year pilot program to gauge the level of usage in the service.

Charter Amendment Petition

On Monday, March 2nd, the city staff received a citizen-initiated petition for a proposed Charter amendment from Jamie Griffin on behalf of the group, “Dexter Citizens for Responsible Government.” The Charter amendment proposes to modify Section 13.05 Restriction on Powers to Sell or Lease Property to require that the sale of any public property be approved by a 2/3 vote of City Council and a majority vote of City electors on the sale before closing.

The process for Charter amendments provides that the City Clerk has 45 days to verify that there is a sufficient number of signatures on the petition forms submitted; the language must be forwarded to the Governor for review, and a “statement of purpose” must be created and forwarded to the State Attorney General for review. If the minimum number of signatures are certified, then the ballot language will go on the next regular election date that is not less than 90 days from the date of petition filing.