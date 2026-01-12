Dexter Varsity Dance Team Brings Home State Title

By Katie Ramsburgh

The Dexter Varsity Dance Team traveled to Dakota High School on Sunday, January 11 to compete in the Dance Team Union (DTU) State Championship.



Competing in small varsity jazz, small varsity pom, and varsity game day, the team faced formidable opponents from around the state, including Cousino, Forest Hills Northern Eastern, Frasier, Goodrich, Lake Orion, Oxford, Rochester, Stevenson, Stevenson Ford United, Strongville, Troy Athens, and Woodhaven.



The team finished strong with a State Championship Title in the varsity Game Day Spirit Showdown, also taking home a special award for most entertaining for their performance. They placed second in small varsity pom behind the reigning national pom champions, Rochester, and they placed 5th in small varsity jazz. The next and final stop in their 2025-26 season is DTU Nationals in Orlando, FL February 5-8.



If you would like to see the DHSDT competition performance pieces, join them for Nationals Send-off on January 30 at 8:00 PM at a school location to be announced on the team’s social media pages. The Nationals Send Off will also feature the Dancers Edge All-Stars, Edge Juniors, and Pinckney Varsity Dance Team.

Photos by Julia Acton and Alicia Jensen