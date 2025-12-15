Dexter Varsity Dance Team Wins Two DTU Regional Titles in Grand Rapids

By Katie Ramsburgh

Photo by Morgan Dubey

The Dexter Varsity Dance Team traveled to Grand Rapids this weekend to compete in the Dance Team Union (DTU) regional competition on Sunday, December 14, and returned home with an impressive haul: two regional championships and a second-place finish.

Dexter competed against Byron Center, Dakota, Forest Hills Central, Forest Hills Northern Eastern, Hudsonville, Lake Orion, Lowell, Northview, Okemos, Penn, Pinckney, and St. Ursula High Schools across three divisions: large varsity jazz, small varsity pom, and the game day spirit showdown.

The team dominated in small varsity pom to capture first place and regional champion honors and finished the day with the game day spirit showdown to earn a second regional title. In large varsity jazz, Dexter delivered a standout performance, finishing second behind four-time national champions Dakota Varsity Dance Team and ahead of the nationally ranked St. Ursula Dance Team, currently second in the nation.

While thrilled with the early-season success, the Dexter Dance Team knows the season’s biggest challenges are still ahead. The team will next compete at the DTU Michigan State Championships on January 11 at Dakota High School, followed by the DTU National Championships in Orlando, Florida, February 6–8, 2026.