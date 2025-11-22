Dexter Volleyball Coach Picked as SEC Coach of the Year

Setting the standard and helping each player flourish, Dexter Varsity Volleyball Coach Erin Penn was named the SEC Red Volleyball Coach of the Year for good reason.

Mike Bavineau, Dexter’s Director of Athletics, said Coach Penn “is a tremendous asset to our athletic department and is well deserving of the award.”

The SEC Red Division is made up of Bedford, Dexter, Huron, Monroe, Pioneer, Saline and Skyline.

“Erin truly understands the meaning of being a coach,” Bavineau said. “She understands the demands of being a high school athlete and the true meaning of educational athletics.”

He said Penn has done a tremendous job of redirecting the volleyball program and assisting the athletes that she serves.

“Coach Penn has high standards and allows her athletes to flourish in that environment,” Bavineau said. “We are extremely fortunate to have her as part of our coaching staff.”

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Penn to ask her about the honor.

“I’m incredibly honored,” Penn said. “Coaching is never about individual awards, so this really reflects the work our athletes put in every single day. They committed to growing, competing, and supporting each other, and I’m grateful to be part of their journey.”

As a coach, she said her biggest goal is to help the athletes grow… not just as volleyball players, but as people.

“I want them to learn how to compete with confidence, handle adversity, communicate well, and support each other,” she said. “From a volleyball standpoint, I’m always focused on development: making sure everyone improves, understands the game, and has a meaningful role. Ultimately, I want our program built on character, work ethic, and teamwork.”

Teamwork is important. When asked about this honor, Penn was quick to point out that Dexter’s JV volleyball head coach, Beth Riske, was named the All-Region sub-varsity coach of the year.

Looking back at the season, Penn said she’s really proud of what the team accomplished.

“We were ranked in the top 20 in the state for much of the season, and we earned some truly impressive wins along the way,” she said. “Beyond the results, the athletes kept improving, stepped into new roles, and supported each other through the ups and downs. They bought into the process, competed with heart, and built a foundation we’re excited to keep building on next year.”