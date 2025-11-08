November 08, 2025

Dexter Volleyball Falls to Skyline in District Finals

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter’s remarkable volleyball season ended Wednesday night in the Division 1 district finals as the Dreadnaughts fell to Ann Arbor Skyline in four sets (19-25, 25-18, 19-25, 10-25). The loss capped a stellar 39-8-2 campaign. Three of Dexter’s eight losses this season came against Skyline, one of the state’s top-ranked programs.

The Dreadnaughts reached the championship match after sweeping Ypsilanti in the semifinals, 25-3, 25-4, 25-7. Senior Larkin Pham led the offense in that win with 12 kills, while Nevaeh Streich added eight and Tessa Boomhour chipped in three. Setter Chloe Burns handed out 27 assists and served a match-high 11 aces as Dexter cruised to victory.

In the finals against Skyline, Pham again powered the attack with 18 kills, while Boomhour added seven and hit .429. Streich and Selena Hochendoner contributed seven and six kills, respectively. Burns dished out 30 assists and added five kills.

Defensively, Annamarie Myint led the team with 19 digs, followed by Pham and Hochendoner with 16 each and Burns with nine. At the net, Streich, Paige Mattice, Pham, and Boomhour each tallied two block assists.

Sarina Wisniewski served three of Dexter’s four aces, while Hochendoner added the other.

