Dexter Volleyball Opens with Eleven Straight Wins

The Dexter volleyball team has gotten off to a fast start to the 2025 season with 11 straight wins.

The eleven straight wins includes a three-set win over defending D1 state champion Northville and a strong Howell team at home Thursday night.

The teams split a pair of hard-fought first two sets with Dexter taking the opener 25-23 and Northville winning the second 25-22 to set up a deciding third set.

Dexter dominated in the third, rolling to a 25-14 win and a 2-1 match victory.

Larkin Pham was a force at the net with 26 kills, 11 digs, and one ace.

Selena Hochendoner had a strong all-around game with nine kills, four aces, three blocks, and 15 digs.

Nevaeh Streich collected 18 kills and two blocks, while Tessa Boomhour added nine kills, three aces, three blocks, and two digs.

Chloe Burns ran the offense, dishing out 52 assists, 13 digs, three blocks, two aces, and one kill.

Paige Mattice added five kills and four blocks, Annamarie Myint 23 digs and six assists, Sarina Wisniewski nine digs and one assist, and Addi Dresch four digs and three assists.

The sweep was the second straight tri-meet win after defeating both Hartland and South Lyon 2-0 last week.

Pham had another big night with 29 kills, 11 digs, and two block to lead the Dreads.

Burns dished out 47 assists, ten digs, five blocks, two kills, and two aces on the night.

Hochendoner added eight kills, two aces, five digs, and two assists, while Cassie Benson had five kills and two blocks.

Boomhour recorded six kills, one ace, and two blocks, Streich six kills and two digs, Wisniewski 13 digs, one assist, and one ace, and Myint 13 digs and three assists.

