October 06, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Volleyball Stays Perfect in SEC Red

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Volleyball Stays Perfect in SEC Red

Photo: Navaeh Streich with a kill for Dexter. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Dexter volleyball team improved to 4-0 and stayed on top of the SEC Red standings after a straight set win over Monroe last week.

The Dreadnaughts took down the Trojans in three sets 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 to remain perfect in the SEC Red.

Larkin Pham had a big night with nine kills, nine digs, one block, and one ace to lead the Dreads.

Nevaeh Streich picked up seven kills, while Marissa Idalski, Paige Mattice, and Cassie Benson had four each, and Chloe Burns and Selena Hochendoner three each.

Addi Dresch was key for the Dreads with 22 assists, three blocks, four digs, and two kills.

Hochendoner added six digs, Streich five, Annamarie Myint five, and Idalski three digs each.

Burns dished out six assists and Myint five. 

Dexter went 2-2 in the Power Series Saturday.

They defeated SEC rival Saline in three sets and defeated Novi, but dropped three set matches to Lake Orion and D1 second-ranked Bloomfield Hills. 

The Dreadnaughts are 23-3-2 overall on the season.

Latest articles

Wayne Alton Hawley

STN Staff

Saline Twp: Notice of Election 11/4/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News