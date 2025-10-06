Dexter Volleyball Stays Perfect in SEC Red

Photo: Navaeh Streich with a kill for Dexter. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Dexter volleyball team improved to 4-0 and stayed on top of the SEC Red standings after a straight set win over Monroe last week.

The Dreadnaughts took down the Trojans in three sets 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 to remain perfect in the SEC Red.

Larkin Pham had a big night with nine kills, nine digs, one block, and one ace to lead the Dreads.

Nevaeh Streich picked up seven kills, while Marissa Idalski, Paige Mattice, and Cassie Benson had four each, and Chloe Burns and Selena Hochendoner three each.

Addi Dresch was key for the Dreads with 22 assists, three blocks, four digs, and two kills.

Hochendoner added six digs, Streich five, Annamarie Myint five, and Idalski three digs each.

Burns dished out six assists and Myint five.

Dexter went 2-2 in the Power Series Saturday.

They defeated SEC rival Saline in three sets and defeated Novi, but dropped three set matches to Lake Orion and D1 second-ranked Bloomfield Hills.

The Dreadnaughts are 23-3-2 overall on the season.