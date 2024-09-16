Dexter Volleyball Wins Two of Three 

The Dexter volleyball team improved to 21-2-3 overall on the season after winning two of three matches last week.

The Dreadnaughts split a pair of matches at a home tri-meet Tuesday.

Dexter defeated Athens 25-14, 25-20 and fell to Tecumseh 25-15, 25-21.

The Tecumseh match saw Tia Schultz lead the way with four kills, three blocks, six digs, and one ace.

Larkin Pham added four kills, while Tessa Boomhour had three, Marga Hauman and Alex Brassow two each.

Hauman led the team in blocks with four, while Pham and Brassow had one each.

Annamarie Myint led the team in digs with nine, Brassow four, Maiah Dunham and Sarina Wisniewski two each. Chloe Burns dished out 13 assists and had four digs.

The Dreadnaughts opened SEC Red play with a three-game sweep of Ann Arbor Skyline 25-20, 26-24, 25-22.

The highlight of the light came when Myint picked up her 500th career dig in the match.

Dexter has a big SEC Red matchup with state-ranked Bedford this week.