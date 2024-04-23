Dexter Water Polo Drops Two in District Play

The Dexter girls’ water polo team had a rough week after dropping a pair of games to two of the top teams in the MWPA District 4.

The Dreadnaughts are battling injuries with starting goaltender Avery Nesbitt and leading scorer Uxue Capel out of the lineup to make things worse.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by falling to the state number 1 ranked team Ann Arbor Skyline 15-4.

Kori Wilson stepped in to net and made six saves against the Eagles for Dexter.

Annie Wesorick scored a pair of goals to lea the Dreads, while Shelby Waltz and Ali Genske scored one each. Waltz and Addy Arbour had one assist each, while Emma Bishop dished out a pair of assists on Dexter goals.

The Dreads then fell to Chelsea 17-3 Thursday night.

Annie Wesorick filled in at goaltender when Wilson went out with an injury and made five saves.

Ali Genske scored twice and Waltz had a goal and assist for Dexter. Wesorick and Marissa Genske each had an assist.

The Dreadnaughts went 1-3 at the Chelsea Invitational Saturday.

Dexter took down Portage 18-6 and dropped a tough 6-5 decision to Mason. They fell to Walled Lake 11-1 and Grand Blanc 13-4.

Emma Bishop led the Dreadnaughts with six goals and an assist against Portage.

Ali Genske had a big game with five goals and three assists, while Shelby Waltz split time in net and playing forward and scored a pair of goals with three assists and made eight saves in net. Annie Wesorick also shared time in net and made two saves and had a goal and two assists. Eliza Bigelow had a goal and assist, Uxue Capel ad Ayla Wright one goal each and Sydney Collins two assists.

The Mason game saw Wesorick score three goals and an assist and made two saves in net for the Dreads. Bishop had a goal and assist, and Addy Arbour scored one goal. Capel dished out two assists and Ali Genske one. Waltz made six saves in net for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts struggled offensively against Walled Lake with Bishop scoring the lone goal for the Dreads. Waltz made 10 saves and had an assist, while Wesorick made eight saves.

Waltz made seven saves and Wesorick five against Grand Blanc. Bishop scored twice and had an assist, while Wesorick had a goal and assist, Arbour a goal and assist, and Waltz an assist for the Dreads.

Photos by Dawn McCann