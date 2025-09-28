September 28, 2025

Dexter Water Polo Goes 2-2 at Mason

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

The Dexter water polo team came home with a 2-2 record at the Mason Invitational this weekend.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Walled Lake 19-8 and Grand Haven 15-7, but came up short in losses to East Lansing 8-7 in overtime and Mason 15-3.

Jude Smith had a huge weekend for the Dreadnaughts with 20 goals, three assists, and 12 steals.

Ethan Vince collected 11 goals, five steals, and two assists, while Quinn Christy added five goals and dished out 19 assists for the weekend.

Dane Lee recorded four goals, four assists, and five steals, Dustin Bauer four goals and three steals, and Toby Finn one goal and two assists.

Derek Sletten made 37 saves in net in the four games for Dexter.

