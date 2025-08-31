August 31, 2025

Dexter Water Polo Picks Up First Win

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Cover photo provided by Joe Hazelton

The Dexter water polo team picked up its first win of the season last week, taking down Walled Lake 21-14.

Captain Ethan Vince had a huge night with ten goals and three steals. This comes a week after being named the MWPA District 4 player of the week with 20 goals and 6 assists in five games.

Jude Smith recorded five goals, four steals, and one assist, while Jason Hazeltomn added three goals for the Dreads.

Quinn Christy dished out five assists to go with one goal, while Toby Finn and Dustin Bauer each had a goal and assist.

Owen Dauw picked up five assists and two steals, while Ryan Paris and Michael VanderSchel each had an assist.

Derek Sletten made nine saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.

