Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive Battles Hard Against Ann Arbor Pioneer

Photo: Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive at the Huron Relays on August 22. Photo by Kate McAllister

The Dexter High School Women’s Swim and Dive team competed in a tough dual meet against powerhouse Ann Arbor Pioneer on Tuesday, September 9.

Dexter’s highlights included standout efforts in both individual and relay events. Junior Kayce McAllister turned in a strong night, taking third in the 200-yard freestyle with a state qualifying time of 2:03.86 and later finishing second in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.25. Freshman Brooke Ganas impressed in the 200 IM, clocking 2:25.69 for second place, and added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.06).

Senior Bekah Murillo led Dexter in the backstroke, earning fourth in the 100 back (1:06.34), while also placing fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:13.56). Freshmen Emmalyn Saski (26.50) and Caroline Fealy (30.83) picked up key points in the 50 freestyle, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

On the boards, juniors Olivia Cummings and Ellie Saah delivered for the Dreadnaughts, placing third (158.70) and fourth (155.60) in diving. Sophomores Vivian Linebaugh and Lexi Gramling added depth, finishing just behind with strong scores.

The relays also showcased Dexter’s depth. The team of McAllister, Elena Ragnes, Fealy, and Delia Smaby took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:58.67), while Smaby, McAllister, Murillo, and Ganas combined for a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.44).

Although Dexter faced a formidable opponent in Ann Arbor Pioneer, the meet provided valuable early-season racing opportunities. The Dreadnaughts showed resilience and promise, with many young swimmers stepping up to score crucial points.

Dexter returns to action on the 18th at Ann Arbor Huron.