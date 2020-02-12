Advertisement





The Dexter wrestling team moved up to Division 1 this season, but that did not stop the Dreadnaughts from claiming its first district title since 2007 Wednesday night.

Dexter breezed through a pair of matches to claim the district trophy.

The Dreadnaughts wrestled in just five matches against Ann Arbor Pioneer in the semifinals and won 64-6 over the Pioneers.

Picking up pins for Dexter were Noah Drummond, Mark Young, and Kevin Blanchard, while Dylan Lorincz won by major decision.

Advertisement

The Dreadnaughts then defeated Ann Arbor Skyline in the championship 53-25.

Pins went to Daniel Delduca, Drummond, Jasper Howell, Young, Eli Yount, and Lorincz.

The Dreadnaughts advance to the D1 Regional where they will face Canton. Saline and defending champion Detroit Country Day will meet in the other semifinal.