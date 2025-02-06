Dexter Wrestlers Claim Second Straight D1 District Title

Photo by Dexter Wrestling

The Dexter wrestling team claimed its second straight D1 district title at Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer 58-24 and Skyline 51-28 to claim the title to advance to the Regionals next Wednesday at a site to be determined.

Four Dreads picked up two wins each.

Casey Clark, Anthony Delarca, Roman Fair, and David Oliverio all claimed two victories each for the Dreadnaughts.

Single wins went to Jasper Dye, Yaseen Almasri, Layten Brinley, Gaitlin Wheeler, Grant Davis, Cal Schutte, Ryan Casavant, and Kyle Gerharter.

Dexter will take part in the individual districts at Livonia Stevenson Saturday.