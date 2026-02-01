Dexter Wrestlers Finish Fifth at Grass Lake Invitational

Cover Photo provided by Pat Schutte

Dexter turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday at the Grass Lake Invitational, placing fifth as a team behind a pair of champions and several deep runs through tough brackets.

The Dreadnaughts were led by championship efforts from Jasper Dye at 165 pounds and Cal Schutte at 106, while Justin Grissom added a third-place finish at 113 to help Dexter pile up team points throughout the day.

Dye was dominant on his way to the title at 165, opening with a technical fall before advancing past Jackson’s Laquinton Anthony by decision in the semifinals. In the finals, Dye left little doubt, earning a technical fall over Ypsilanti Community’s Malek Saleh to secure first place and 26.5 team points. He picked up his 100th career win for Dexter at the Invitational.

Schutte matched that effort at 106, navigating the bracket with authority. After receiving a first-round bye, Schutte recorded a fall in the quarterfinals and followed with a major decision in the semifinals. He capped his run with a decisive victory over Isaiah Ruffin of Ypsilanti Community in the championship match, scoring 25 team points for Dexter.

Grissom delivered another podium finish at 113, battling his way to third place. He advanced through the championship rounds before falling in the semifinals, then rebounded with a pin in the consolation semifinals and a major decision in the third-place match.

Several Dreadnaughts placed fifth, including Anthony Delarca at 165, Marshall Schoen at 215, Grant Davis at 285, and David Oliverio at 126. Delarca picked up multiple bonus-point wins in the consolation rounds, while Schoen and Davis both recorded falls to help Dexter’s team total.

Nick Lewis (215), Oliver Barth (106), Austin Douce (120), Roman Fair (132), Layton Brinley (132), and Colton Pietrzyk (157) each contributed valuable points through wins and advancement in their respective brackets.

The Dreadnaughts finished 3-3 in the SEC Red after splitting a home tri-meet on Senior Night.

Dexter defeated Skyline 59-19 and fell to Monroe 44-30.

Two-win wrestlers were Cal Schutte, Ryder Stepanovich, Collin Roller, and Marshall Schoen.

Dexter will take part in the SEC Individual Finals at Chelsea Saturday.