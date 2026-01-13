Dexter Wrestlers Have Strong Week

Coming off the holiday break, they Dexter wrestling team had a strong showing with a pair of top five invitational finishes and a sweep of a SEC tri-meet.

The Dreadnaughts went 3-2 at the Southgate Anderson Invitational January 3.

The Dreads defeated Dearborn Divine Child 84-0, Dearborn Fordon 37-35, and Plymouth 48-27. They Dreads dropped matches to Southgate Anderson 61-17 and Troy Athens 42-32.

Cal Schutte, Jasper Dye, and Elijah Lamb all went 5-0 on the day and were named to the all-tournament team.

Collin Roller and Justin Grisson won two matches each and Roman Fair one for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreads took down Pinckney 50-21 and Jackson 59-17 in a SEC tri-meet Thursday.

Schutte, Grissom, Michael Walker, Dye, and Roller won two matches each for Dexter.

Kyle Gerharter, Anthony Delarca, Marshall Schoen, Grant Davis, Ryan Casavant, Lamb, Fair, David Oliverio, Ryder Stepanovich, and Yaseen Almasri each one single matches for the Dreads.

Dexter finished fifth at the Dave Elliot Memorial in Clinton Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts turned in a strong all-around performance with multiple placewinners and key bonus-point wins, highlighted by a championship run from Schutte and podium finishes across the lineup.

At 106 pounds, Schutte was dominant from start to finish, rolling to the title and 26 team points. After a first-round bye, the Dexter standout picked up back-to-back falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals before closing out the tournament with a 4-1 decision in the championship match to secure first place.

Cal Schutte took first-place at Clinton. Photo provided by Pat Schutte

Grissom put together a deep run at 113, finishing second and scoring 21 team points. He opened with a bye, followed by a fall in the quarterfinals and a major decision in the semifinals. His tournament ended in the championship bout, where he was pinned late in the match.

Casavant battled his way through the consolation rounds at 120 and was rewarded with a fifth-place finish and 13 team points. After a quarterfinal loss, Casavant responded with three straight falls to reach the consolation semifinals. He finished strong with a pin in the fifth-place match.

At 126, Oliverio also placed fifth, adding 10 points to the Dexter total. Oliverio advanced to the semifinals with a major decision win before dropping into the consolation bracket. After a setback in the consolation semifinals, he closed his tournament with a decision victory in the fifth-place match.

Anthony Delarca made a lengthy consolation run at 175, placing fourth and scoring 14.5 points. After a quarterfinal loss, Delarca caught fire with a pair of falls, a technical fall, and a major decision to reach the third-place match. He came up just short there, but his run provided a key boost to the team score.

Roller delivered another podium finish for Dexter at 190, placing third with 15.5 points. Roller opened with a technical fall and later added a pin to reach the later rounds. After a loss in the consolation semifinals, he rebounded with a decision win in the third-place match.

Schoen added valuable points at 215, scoring seven despite an unplaced finish. Schoen picked up two falls during the tournament, including an opening-round pin and a consolation-round victory.

Davis capped the day with a runner-up finish at 285, scoring 21 points. Davis earned a major decision and a fall to reach the finals before falling in the championship match.