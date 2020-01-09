Advertisement





The Dexter wrestling team is off to a fast start in the SEC conference as the Dreadnaughts swept a pair of matches Wednesday night to improve to 4-0 in the league.

The Dreadnaughts took down Adrian 51-28 and Pinckney 45-26 on Senor Night for Dexter.

Six Dreads picked up two wins each on the night.

Noah Drummond at 140, Jasper Howell 171, James Mazurek 189, Mark Young 215/285, Eli Yount 125, and Dylan Lorincz 130 all earned a pair of victories for Dexter.

Picking up single wins were Jacob Joyce at 135, Ethan Cameron 215, Kyle Safrasci 112, Brendon Valerio 160, and Kevin Blanchard 119.

The Dreadnaughts will host their annual Dexter Invitational Saturday at 9:00 AM.

Photo’s by Dawn Miller