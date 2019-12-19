Advertisement





The Dexter wrestling team opened its dual meet season at home Wednesday night and picked up a pair of wins.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Ann Arbor Huron 63-10 and Ann Arbor Skyline 57-21 to open with a 2-0 record in the SEC.

Picking up two wins each were Noah Drummond at 140, Dylan Lorincz at 130, Mark Young at 215, Jasper Howell at 171, and Jacob Joyce at 135.

Eli Yount 125 and James Mazurek 189 each went 1-1 on the night.

Picking up their first varsity wins were freshmen Kyle Scarfacio 112, Conner Fischer 119, Brock Komaromi 160, and Brendan Valerio 171.

The Dreadnaughts will take part in Pinckney’s Season Beatings Tournament Saturday.

Photo’s by Lynne Beauchamp