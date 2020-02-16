Advertisement





The Dexter wrestling team had a strong showing at the Division 1 individual district at Ypsilanti Lincoln Saturday with five Dreadnaughts qualifying for Saturday’ regional at Saline.

Dylan Lornincz and Jasper Howell led the way with district titles in their respective weight classes.

Dylan Lorincz won the 130 pound district title at Ypsi Lincoln Saturday. Photo by Dawn Miller

Lorincz improved to 38-3 overall on the season by going 3-0 at 130. He won the title by picking up a pair of pins and a major decision in the finals.

Howell swept through his three opponents with a pin, a tough 3-2 win, and a injury default victory in the finals. He improved to 30-8 on the season.

Jasper Howell was the 171 district champion for Dexter. Photo by Dawn Miller

Jacob Joyce finished second at 140. He improved to 30-13 on the season with a pin, an exciting tie-breaking win in the semifinals before falling in the finals to the #1 ranked wrestler in D1.

Noah Drummond and Mark Young earned third place finishes to move on to the regionals.

Drummond improved to 27-11 on the season. He opened with a pin, but fell in the semifinals. He battled back with a 9-0 major decision and a 7-1 win in the 135 third-place match.

Young moved his record to 35-6 on the season. He picked up a pin, but fell in the semis. He then picked up a pair of pins to finish 3rd at 215.