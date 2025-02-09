February 09, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Sports, Sports

Dexter Wrestlers Send Three to Regionals

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter Wrestlers Send Three to Regionals

by

The Dexter wrestling team had three wrestlers qualify for next weeks D1 individual regionals at Saline with top four finishes.

Cal Schutte led the Dreadnaughts with a second-place finish at 106.

Schutte improved his record to 33-12 on the season with a 2-1 record on the day.

Ryan Casavant went 2-2 on the day and finished fourth at 106 to move on to next week at Saline.

Senior Casey Clark went 3-2 at 144 to improve to 34-12 and finish fourth to qualify for regionals.

Four Dreads came up just short in their bid for top four finishes with losses in the consolation semifinals.

Anthony Delarca went 1-2 at 175, Gatlin Wheeler 2-2 at 215, Tucker Godfrey 2-2 at 150, and Jasper Dye 2-2 at 157.

Layten Brinley and Grant Davis picked up single wins for Dexter.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media