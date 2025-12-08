December 07, 2025

Dexter Wrestlers Seventh at Herm Wilkinson Invite

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

The Dexter wrestling had a strong start to its season with a seventh place finish out of 25 teams at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Memorial Invitational Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 100.5 points in the meet won by Grand Ledge with 243.5 points.

Cal Schutte won the 106 pound weight class with a 3-0 record on the day, with Oliver Barth finishing second at 106 with a 2-1 record to lead the Dreadnaughts.

David Oliverio finished fourth at 126 pounds with a 3-2 record for the Dreads.

Elijah Lamb went 3-2 at 132, while Layton Brinley and Roman Fair each one single matches at 132.

Jasper Dye at 165, Collin Roller at 215 and Justin Grissom at 113, each went 2-2 on the day, while Anthony Delarca won a single match at 190.

The Dreadnaughts opened the season by splitting a pair of matches at a quad at Southgate Anderson.

Dexter defeated Birmingham Brother Rice 43-34 and fell to St Clair Shores Lake Shore 52-27.

Picking up two wins each were Grissom, Oliverio, and Dye.

Lamb, Schutte, Ryan Casavant, Micheal Walker, Yaseen Admasri, and Gatlin Wheeler won single matches for the Dreads.

