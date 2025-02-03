Dexter Wrestlers Seventh at SEC Finals

The Dexter wrestling team earned a seventh-place finish at the SEC Finals at Pioneer Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 73.5 points at the meet that was won by state-ranked Bedford.

Two Dreads placed in the top four spot with Casey Clark and Cal Schutte both earning second-place finishes.

Schutte improved to 29-11 on the season by going 2-1 to finish second at 106.

Clark finished 3-1 at 138 to finish second and improve 29-10 on the year.

Other Dreads that picked up wins but did not place were Kyle Gerharter with three at 132, David Oliverio two at 126, Jasper Dye two at 157, Gatlin Wheeler two at 215, and Grant Davis two at 285.

The Dreadnaughts will take part in the D1team district at Skyline Wednesday and individual district at Livonia Stevenson Saturday.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann