The Dexter wrestling team came home with a sixth-place finish at the SEC Championships in Pinckney Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts were led by the SEC title won by Dylan Lorincz at 130 pounds. He improved to 33-3 on the season with a pair of pins and an 8-0 win in the finals.

Dylan Lorincz won the SEC Title at 130 pounds for Dexter. File Photo by Dawn Miller

Mark Young was runner-up at 215 and improved to 29-6 overall. He reached the finals with a pair of pins but dropped a tough 8-6 decision to Zach Sabin in the championship.

Five other Dreadnaughts placed and earned medals.

Jasper Howell went 2-2 and finished 4th at 171 and improved to 25-9 on the season.

Jacob Joyce improved to 26-12 overall and finished 5th at 140 by going 2-2 on the day, while Daniel Delduca (21-9) went 2-2 and finished 5th at 145.

Kyle Scarfacio (19-20) finished 6th at 112 with a 2-3 record, while Kevin Blanchard (22-11) was 6th at 119 with a 2-3 record.

Eli Yount (16-18) was 2-2 at 125, Colby Clark (9-16) 2-2 at 152, and Brandon Valerio 2-2 at 160.

Dexter will host the D1 team Wednesday night and the individual district at Ypsilanti Lincoln Saturday.