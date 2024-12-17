Dexter Wrestlers Sweep Pair of SEC Matches

Photo provide by Pat Schutte

The Dexter wrestling team improved to 3-0 in the SEC after a pair of SEC wins at an Adrian double dual.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Ypsilanti Lincoln 71-12 and Pinckney 61-18.

Picking up two wins each were David Oliverio, Tucker Godfrey, Casey Clark, Jasper Dye, and Samuel Burgos.

Single wins went to Cal Schutte, Kyle Gerharter, Collin Roller, and Gatlin Wheeler.

The Dreadnaughts finished fifth at the AA Skyline Invite Saturday.

Schutte won the 106-pound title with a 3-0 record on the day.

Clark claimed the 144 title by going 4-0 for the day to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Oliverio was second at 126 with a 2-1 record, while third-place finishes went to Dye with a 4-1 record at 157 and Anthony Delarca with a 4-1 record at 175.

Bradley Schmidt was fourth at 165 with a 3-2 record and Burgos fourth at 285 with a 3-2 record.

Fifth-place finishes went to Gerharter at 132 and Godfrey at 150.