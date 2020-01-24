Advertisement





The Dexter wresting team tried to stay near the top of the SEC standings last week and came away with a split of a pair of matches at Jackson Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Jackson 46-36 and fell to Tecumseh 42-25 to fall to 6-2 in the SEC.

Five Dreads picked up two wins apiece at the tri-meet.

Kevin Blanchard at 119, Dylan Lorincz 135, Daniel Delduca 145, Jasper Howell 189, and Mark Young 215 all picked up two wins apiece.

Single wins went to Justin Kril at 125, Elijah Yount 130, and Jacob Joyce 140.

The Dreadnaughts will take part in the Romulus Rumble Saturday.