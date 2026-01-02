January 02, 2026

Dexter Wrestling Third at Manchester

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

The Dexter wrestling team picked up a third-place finish at the Manchester New Years Eve Invitational Wednesday.

The Dreadnaughts finished 3-2 on the day.

Dexter defeated Adrian Madison 51-23, Jackson Lumen Christi 66-12, an the Chelse B team 78-6. The Dreads fell to eventual champion Chelsea A 58-18 and to D4 second-ranked Manchester 44-33.

Jasper Dye went 5-0 on the day to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Griffin Wismer, Justin Grissom, and David Oliverio each went 4-1 on the day, while Marshall Schoen was 3-0 for the Dreads.

Dexter will take part in the Southgate Anderson Invitational Saturday.

