November 12, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter

Dexter’s 2024 Luminaria Project Fundraising Campaign Begins

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter’s 2024 Luminaria Project Fundraising Campaign Begins

by

Dexter’s annual Luminaria fundraiser has begun for 2024 and will last through December 14th, when the kits will be distributed to those participating. On the evening of December 24th, the city of Dexter’s will be lit up with paper lanterns.

The workshop to distribute kits for these lanterns will be hosted at the City’s Department of Public Works at 3600 Central St. Assembly begins at 9:00 am.

According to the City of Dexter’s Facebook page, “The Luminaria is funded and executed through generous donations from the community.”

Donations can be made to support the Dexter Luminaria Project by mailing or dropping off the contribution at 3515 Broad St., or at the project’s GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/cf38ae90). Checks must indicate that they are for the Luminaria Project.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media