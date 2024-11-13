Dexter’s 2024 Luminaria Project Fundraising Campaign Begins

Dexter’s annual Luminaria fundraiser has begun for 2024 and will last through December 14th, when the kits will be distributed to those participating. On the evening of December 24th, the city of Dexter’s will be lit up with paper lanterns.

The workshop to distribute kits for these lanterns will be hosted at the City’s Department of Public Works at 3600 Central St. Assembly begins at 9:00 am.

According to the City of Dexter’s Facebook page, “The Luminaria is funded and executed through generous donations from the community.”

Donations can be made to support the Dexter Luminaria Project by mailing or dropping off the contribution at 3515 Broad St., or at the project’s GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/cf38ae90). Checks must indicate that they are for the Luminaria Project.