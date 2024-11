Dexter community’s annual Holiday Bazaar and Cookie Market will be hosted this year at the St. Joseph Parish Center at 7pm.

There will be crafts by local artisans, homemade cookies and Girl Scout nuts and candy available at the Bazaar, and all proceeds will go to support local Dexter Girl Scout troupes and St. Joseph Parish.

There is no entry fee and the event is open to the public. It will be open 9am-2pm, Dec 7.