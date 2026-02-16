Dexter’s Cat in The Hat Helps Horton Hear His Who

The Dexter Drama Club staged a remarkable production of Seussical – The Musical over two weekends in the Center for the Performing Arts at Dexter High School. With music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and the script written by both Flaherty and Ahrens, Dexter students showed heart and energy as they sang and danced. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2000 for a limited run. It has gained in popularity more recently, including national tours and performances in London’s West End.

Dexter teacher Erin Palmer-Lavoy, who also serves as the drama club advisor, directed Seussical. Vocal direction provided by David Moan. The show was choreographed by Amanda Webster, assisted by Alla Campbell. Costumes presented a huge splash of vibrant colors, creating a visual delight.

Poster designed by Dexter Drama Club Publicity Chair Anna Lueken. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

In her director’s notes, Palmer-Lavoy summarized the message of Seussical. “Dr. Seuss’s stories insist curiosity is courageous, kindness is radical and responsibility and wonder can coexist. The Cat may arrive in a whirlwind of stripes and mischief, but he leaves us with an important reminder – that creativity is not chaos for its own sake but an invitation to see the world differently.”

She concludes by writing, “Productions like these remind me why school theatre matters. It teaches collaboration, courage, discipline, empathy and delight. It gives students a place to be bold, to fail safely, to try again and to discover that their voices, no matter how small – are worth hearing.”

Senior Dane Lee played The Cat. He was a commanding presence on the stage. He possessed both charm and mischievousness. Lee had a strong singing voice. His movements were smooth. He was like any cat, curious and playful, to the point of being annoying. Yet, as the story unfolds, we learn he has a heart of gold. And Lee could contort his body every which way while dancing and playing. He gave a true gem of a performance.

Dane Lee as The Cat In The Hat and Aria Johnson as JoJo. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

Part of the magic of Dr. Seuss is that he can portray love as something young and innocent. His idea of love is like the Ronnie Milsap song titled, “Ninety-nine and forty-four one hundredths percent pure love.”

Aiden Zeglis and Mal Pike, both seniors, played Horton the Elephant and Gertrude McFuzz as an unlikely couple. Horton makes a promise to care for Mazie LaBird’s egg (played by Dani Sherman) and roosts high atop a nest. Pike’s McFuzz does everything she can to get Horton’s attention. She plaintively sings “Horton, Notice Me,” vying desperately for his attention.

Aiden Zeglis as Horton. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

The moments the entire cast are onstage are pure excitement. The costumes remind you of a 64-box of crayons, the full spectrum of colors. Act I ends with the cast filling the stage with colorful dancing, while the singing filled the auditorium.

Cast of The Dexter Players’ Production of Seussical – The Musical. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

Brian Rose conducted the orchestra who had mastered the score. “This orchestra is comprised primarily of freshmen and sophomores,” Rose said at intermission. “We have only four seniors. They have worked hard.” The students in the pit played a difficult score to perfection.

There were moments when the stage lighting left some of the actor’s faces or ensemble members upstage in shadows, which made seeing facial expressions difficult. Compared to the entire production, this was a very minor issue.

Seussical has many supporting roles for students. Aria Johnson, eighth grade, played JoJo, the son of the mayor (Nolan Harkness) and his wife (Olivia Fleishans). Johnson has a beautiful singing voice to go with an engaging stage personality. JoJo sang “It’s Possible” and the haunting “Alone In The Universe,” displaying an emotional depth that belies an eighth grader.

Dexter’s Seussical was a success on multiple levels. Palmer-Lavoy’s artistic direction was precise and engaging. The characters told the story as written, which made it successful. Webster’s choreography was the highlight of the production. Dance numbers filled the stage. The tap dancers were sensational. What elevated Webster’s choreography was she had the cast of forty-one dancing – not just swaying in place. The colorful costumes added so much fun to the production.

Dr. Seuss loved happy endings. Dexter’s Seussical’s ended perfectly when Horton’s egg finally hatched. From the egg stepped a very young Thalia Szabo, holding hands between Horton and McFuzz as the curtain came down.