Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Honored at the Michigan State University's 2024 Undergraduate Research and Arts Forum

Dexter’s Charlotte Schultz earns a first place at MSU’s Undergraduate Research and Arts Forum

Schultz earned a first place in the Neuroscience category

by Lonnie Huhman
by Lonnie Huhman
With a winning topic of study called, “Investigating LPO NTsR1 Neurons for Regulation of Obesity and Obesity-Induced Pain,” Dexter’s Charlotte Schultz earned a big honor.

Schultz, a 2021 graduate of Dexter High School, took a first place in the recent Michigan State University’s 2024 Undergraduate Research and Arts Forum (UURAF).

This is MSU’s premier showcase for undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity. According to MSU’s website, the Neuroscience category is described as having topics related “to the nervous system of humans or other animals. The neuroscience field is enormously interdisciplinary and includes a wide range of investigations, including molecular; cellular; developmental; physiological; structural; computational; evolutionary; and medical. All have at their core the goal of understanding how the nervous system works.”

With the forum, students had the opportunity to present their work in the form of a poster or oral presentation.
The rules of the forum say all currently enrolled Michigan State undergraduate students engaged in original work were eligible to enter. This year nearly 1,000 students participated in the forum which was held at the Breslin Center.

Schultz is an undergraduate teaching assistant in physics at MSU. While a student at Dexter High School she was a State Champion swimmer. She is the daughter of Dexter residents Tim and Laura Schultz.

An awards banquet honoring the first place winners took place on April 17, at which time President Kevin Guskiewicz presented her with a certificate of achievement.

President Kevin Guskiewicz presented Schultz with a certificate of achievement

 

Tags: dexterDexter Community SchoolseducationMichigan State University
