Dexter’s Claire Dubuque picks Central Michigan University

Dexter student-athlete Claire Dubuque has a sense of pride and excitement after signing with Central Michigan University. As a standout field hockey player on some talented Dexter teams, Dubuque is looking forward to the next level.

The Sun Times News caught up with Dubuque to ask her about the signing.

“I am so excited that I signed to Central Michigan University (CMU) and proud of my work to get to this point,” she said. “I am so thankful I get the opportunity to continue playing field hockey at the next level.”

There are many reasons as to why she chose CMU, but a main one she said “is team culture.”

“Watching the games and practices, you can tell that everyone is there to learn, grow, and win,” she said. “The coaching staff and team have welcomed me in with open arms, and made me feel like I belonged right away.”

Dubuque will bring with her a hard-working, winning attitude, which she earned as a Dexter Dreadnaught. Her time in high school has helped her a lot. She can also look back and know the Dexter teams did their best.

One big highlight for her in high school was competing in four state championship games over the past four years. She said this showcases their passion and determination throughout high school.

She said, “The team dinners, road trips and exciting games will never be forgotten.”

“Competing as a Dreadnaught means that as a team, we won’t back down,” she said. “The lessons I have learned the past four years will carry on through the rest of my life. I am grateful I can call myself a Dexter Dreadnaught.”

In getting to this place, she said she’s had some important help and support that she’s grateful for.

“I want to thank my parents for being the biggest support,” Dubuque said. “My dad went on every recruiting trip with me, and my mom made me go to that first practice when I was younger and took me to all of my club events. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them. I would also like to thank Keely Tamer, my coach, for teaching me what it’s like to never give up, and to be a leader on and off the field.”

Photo 1: Dubuque in action. Photo by Mike Williamson

Photo 2: On signing day. Photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

Photo 3: Dubuque was part of a winning tradition in Dexter. Photo by Mike Williamson