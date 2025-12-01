Dexter’s Clara Lamb Signs with Case Western Reserve University

Athletics and academics went hand in hand when Dexter student-athlete Clara Lamb made the decision to sign to attend and compete for Case Western Reserve University. As a talented softball player and student at Dexter High School, Lamb said she’s looking forward to this next step in her life.

The Sun Times News caught up with her to ask about the signing.

“I feel very excited for the opportunity and can’t wait to start this new chapter of my life,” Lamb said of signing with Case Western Reserve.

She said she “picked Case because it fit my athletic and academic goals.”

“Their high academic national ranking and competitiveness in the UAA (University Athletic Association) were a huge factor in my decision,” Lamb said. “After stepping on campus I knew it was where I was supposed to be.”

Getting to this step in her life has taken a lot of work, time and effort. Lamb has honed her softball skills on the field as a Dreadnaught. She has one more season before her.

She said being a player on the varsity team has been one of the things she enjoys most about softball.

“Competing against some of the best teams in the state and representing our school adds a whole new level of competitiveness to the game,” she said.

Some of her favorite memories have been competing against teams across the country and meeting so many people throughout the years.

“The feeling of winning a big game surrounded by my best friends is unmatched,” she said.

In looking at the recruiting process, she said her biggest piece of advice to people trying to get recruited is to be patient and trust that you will end up where you’re meant to be.

“Make sure the recruiting process doesn’t take away your love for the game because the passion for playing is why we compete in the first place,” Lamb said.

A big reason in getting here is the help and support she’s received over the years. She said that’s been really important.

Thinking of the help, Lamb said she “would like to thank my parents for their unwavering support throughout my recruiting process. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Photo 1: Clara Lamb competing on the field. Photo by Dawn McCann

Photo 2: On signing day. Photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics