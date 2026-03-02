March 02, 2026

Dexter’s Destination Cyclery to Host YouTube Cyclist Ryan Van Duzer

STN Staff

CommunityDexter

Destination Cyclery, in partnership with Priority Bicycles and Pinion, will host an all-day cycling event featuring adventure cyclist and filmmaker Ryan Van Duzer on Saturday, April 11. The free event will take place at the shop’s downtown location, 3219 Broad St., Suite 105, and is open to the public with advance registration.

Van Duzer, a Boulder, Colorado–based endurance athlete, author and content creator, is known for documenting long-distance cycling adventures on YouTube. His rides have taken him across Sweden, the United States, Ecuador and from Honduras to Colorado, among other destinations. He has participated in multi-day events such as RAGBRAI and the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, and has competed in ultrarunning races including the Leadville 100 and the Javelina Jundred.

Organizers say the April 11 event will include opportunities for attendees to meet Van Duzer, test-ride Priority adventure bicycles and learn more about Pinion gearbox technology. Representatives from Priority Bicycles and Pinion are expected to be on hand to discuss the design and features of the bikes.

Weather permitting, the schedule also includes a 75- to 90-minute group ride on local dirt roads in the Dexter area.

In addition, Van Duzer is expected to give a presentation about his bikepacking experiences, including gear selection and packing strategies. He has written a book, The Long Way Home, and frequently speaks about outdoor adventure and human-powered travel.

The event is free with RSVP. More information and registration details are available at destinationcyclery.com/shop-events.

