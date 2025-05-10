Dexter’s Forest Lawn Cemetery Tour Returns May 18 with Local History and Living Portrayals

The Dexter District Library, Dexter Area Historical Society, and Forest Lawn Cemetery invite the public to step back in time during a guided walking tour of Forest Lawn Cemetery on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The free event offers a unique opportunity to learn about some of Dexter’s most prominent former residents—right at their final resting places.

Participants will visit the graves of influential figures such as Royal Samuel Copeland, Dr. William C. and Lillian Wylie, and Calvin Turner Fillmore, among others. Each stop will feature costumed interpreters portraying the lives and legacies of those buried at the historic site on Grand Street.

Tours will take place in small groups to allow for a more personal experience and meaningful interaction with the character portrayals. A guide will lead each group along uneven cemetery paths, so attendees should be prepared for significant walking.

Advance registration is required, and attendees will be assigned a specific arrival time. Groups will depart periodically throughout the afternoon, with the last tour leaving at 3:30 p.m. Participants are asked to arrive five minutes before their scheduled tour to check in at the cemetery entrance.

To register, visit the Dexter District Library’s website at https://dexter.lib.mi.us/events/ and click on the May 18 calendar links, or call 734-426-4477 ext. 120.

While the tour is free, donations to the Forest Lawn Cemetery Tree Fund are welcome from those who wish to support ongoing beautification efforts.