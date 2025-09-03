Dexter’s Harlan Van Blaricum Inducted into Michigan Senior Olympics Hall of Fame

Photo: Harlan Van Blaricum (C) at the Michigan Senior Olympics Hall of Fame induction ceremony with guest speaker retired Detoirt Lion Eric Hipple (L) and Caity Marsh of StoryPoint Senior Living. Photo courtesy of MSO

The Michigan Senior Olympics has announced that Harlan W. Van Blaricum of Dexter has been inducted into the 2025 Michigan Senior Olympics Hall of Fame.

Van Blaricum has been a fixture in senior athletics for more than four decades, competing in everything from track and field to triathlon, cycling, road racing, and swimming. Since beginning with the Michigan Senior Olympics in 1999, he has earned over 180 medals and still holds the MSO triathlon record for his age group.

Harlan Van Blaricum. Photo courtesy of MSO

On the national stage, Van Blaricum won gold medals at the 2011 National Senior Games in Houston in the triathlon, 1500m power walk, and 5000m power walk. He also qualified for and ran the Boston Marathon in 2005, later returning as a long-time volunteer.

Even in his 80s, he continues to inspire. At the 2020 MSO Winter Games, he captured gold in the 60-meter hurdles, clearing 30-inch hurdles in just 16.36 seconds.

Beyond competition, Van Blaricum has dedicated countless hours to volunteering at local races, organizing events, and mentoring young athletes, including assisting Dexter High School’s first-ever Girls State Championship Cross Country Team.

“Harlan represents the very best of the Michigan Senior Olympics — excellence on the track and a commitment to lifting up others,” said Becky Ridky, Executive Director, Michigan Senior Olympics.

For more information on the Michigan Senior Olympics, visit www.MichiganSeniorOlympics.org or call 248-608-0250.