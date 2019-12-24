Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

The City of Dexter is looking for the public’s help with safety and security for the community’s ice rink.

“We sustained some damage there,” City Manager Courtney Nicholls reported to the city council at their Dec. 23, 2019 meeting.

The damage included a bicycle left on it as though someone might have been trying to ride on the ice. Sticks and rocks were scattered around the rink as through being thrown to break the ice. Before it was ready for use, somebody had walked on it and broken through the ice.

Advertisement

“If the liner gets torn then it’s game over for the ice rink,” Courtney explained.

The ice rink was relocated this year to Mill Creek Park on behind the library. In prior years, the rink was in Monument Park downtown. While picturesque in creating a small-town winter scene, the change in grade left one end of the rink deeper than the other. Freezing was problematic at the deeper end. The move to Mill Creek put the rink on level ground.

The City is asking the public to be aware of the problems and concerns. If anyone knows folks who use the rink, pass the word along to keep their eyes open for behavior that could damage it. If anyone has any information regarding the damage to the ice rink, the City is asking them to contact the Sheriff’s office.