Dexter’s JT Bonilla Exemplifies the ‘One Ship’ Mentality

Recognized and honored for his exceptional leadership, mentoring and dedication to the Dexter Youth Lacrosse program, JT Bonilla is the epitome of everything Dexter Lacrosse stands for.

He made such a positive impact on the program that they named an annual award after him, and rightly so, he was the first recipient.

Bonilla spent six years with Dexter Youth Lacrosse and the last four years with Dexter High School Lacrosse. During this time he left a legacy of what it means to be “one ship.”

Dexter Youth Lacrosse coach Jason Willard had this to say about JT and the award in his name:

“Many coaches have had the honor of coaching JT. They would all have great things to say about his play and his character. What you may not know about JT was his eagerness to help, his passion for the sport and his compassionate style with the youth of Dexter Lacrosse. JT has served over many years coaching practices, clinics, games and tournaments. He has a knack for reaching and teaching kids in a way that is kind but holds them accountable to the standards of our overall culture, the Dreadnaught way. We have a saying in Dexter, “one ship” , that is meant to connect our youth high school programs and all those who support us as One Ship moving toward the same goals. JT embodies this saying. Like the forged steel of a Dreadnaught, JT has left an imprint on this program that will last forever. To honor JT and inspire future HS players to connect with the youth of Dexter Lacrosse, we are naming this award after JT and awarding the first Dexter “one ship” award to JT Bonilla. Anchors away kid and may the wind always be at your back. Know there’s always a post for you on this Ship. May the players who come after you know the standard that you created. On behalf of the entire Dexter Youth Lacrosse program and the Dexter High School Program we would like to say, Thank you JT.”

JT started on the Dexter Youth Lacrosse team six years ago when he was 12. The inspiration to join came from his father, who played at Michigan on the club team. JT went on to start on the high school team as a freshman and was team captain his junior and senior years.

He also helped coach the youth team with Willard, which his father said was a cool experience for JT, “because he was playing on his high school team with kids that he had coached on the youth team.”

An example of how JT approached lacrosse is seen in the story of how every year at the beginning of the high school season, the team would have a ‘Judgment Day’ where they bring in a Drill Sergeant to put the kids through their paces for three hours at 5 a.m. on a cold Saturday morning in March to break them down, so they can build back up together into a team.

In recalling one of these Judgment Days, his father said, “One of the things they do is run the steps at Al Ritt Stadium, as a team parent I had the duty of providing the orange juice, when I was driving to drop it off, I noticed that JT was first running the steps (this was as a freshman), I asked him about this and he said ‘I wanted the coaches to notice me and know that I’m here to work.’ That’s how he approached lacrosse, and the other kids noticed, as did the coaches.”

The Sun Times News asked JT about the honor. He said he’s very proud and also humbled by it. It took him a while to understand the gravity of this, his father said, because his name “is on it in perpetuity, years from now kids will be winning this award.”

STN asked JT about the sport he loves so much and dedicated himself to.

“I fell in love with the sport because it’s so reliant on creativity,” he said. “Lacrosse, unlike most other sports, has no set play style, no singular ‘way’ to play the sport. Almost every player you watch has a different vision for how they want to play the game, and that’s exactly why I love it. I get to play how I want to play, and be creative with my play style. It’s awesome to watch these different players come together and play a game as a team. The creativity in lacrosse is special.”