Dexter’s Lt. Alan Hunt Set to Retire this Summer

After 25 years of service to the Dexter community, Lieutenant Alan Hunt will be retiring later this summer. Starting his work at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, Hunt began as a Corrections Officer before receiving multiple promotions, including his most recent promotion to Lieutenant in 2020.

“When people ask me what Dexter is like, I describe it as being an idyllic Midwest American town,” Hunt said. “Like something you would see in a painting. Being able to work and serve in a community like this has been amazing.”

The environment that the community in Dexter has created has been one of the best parts of the job according to Hunt, who came here after working in Superior and Ypsilanti Townships.

“Not to minimize people’s complaints, but it makes me happy when I hear the biggest issue in town is parking or solicitors going door to door,” Hunt said. “To me, that means that the Sheriff’s Office staff are meeting the needs of the community and providing a safe environment for everyone to go about their day to day lives without worry. But this also speaks to the culture that Dexter has fostered as a community and the values the residents uphold.”

At Dexter City Council’s June 9 meeting, a proclamation was read commending Lt. Hunt for his service in the community. The proclamation included some of Hunt’s achievements during his time at the Sheriff’s Office, including seven Unit Citations, two Meritorious Service awards, a Distinguished Service Award, and a Service and Program Improvement award.

“As law enforcement officers we don’t get too much outward appreciation from people,” Hunt said. “I think the vast majority of people have a quiet respect for us and in Dexter we do get quite a few more people who do show their overt appreciation. But to be recognized like I was, in a public form, was unexpected and deeply appreciated.”

While looking forward to retirement and being able to spend more time with his family and personal projects, Hunt says he’s grateful for the time he had at the Sheriff’s Office and the people he has been able to serve.

“I would like to thank the Dexter community for embracing me as both the Dexter area Sergeant and as the Western Operations Lieutenant,” Hunt said. “I cannot speak highly enough of the community and its leaders. It has been a wonderful place to be a part of for so many years.”