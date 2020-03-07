Advertisement





A move up in division didn’t seem to bother Dexter’s Mark Young as he finished fourth at 215 pounds at the Division 1 State Wrestling Finals at Ford Field this weekend.

Dexter wrestling moved up to Division 1 this season after previously being D2.

Young entered the tournament as a four seed and finished 3-2 on the weekend. This is one year after Young was seeded #1 at D2 and dropped both of matches at the Finals.

The tournament opened with Young pulling an upset in the first round by pinning the #1 seed of his bracket from Walled Lake Western.

He then beat the two seed from Kalamazoo Central 10-5 to advance to the semifinals.

His match-up in the semifinals was with the states #1 wrestler from Detroit Catholic Central and he gave him all he could handle, but came up short in a tough 5-4 decision.

There was some controversy during the match as there appeared to be an illegal slam by the DCC wrestler. The referee issued a one point penalty, but many thought it should have been more. The penalty made it a 3-2 match before a reversal made it 5-2. Young got a reversal with 44 seconds left, but could not get the final point and fell to the consolation bracket.

Saturday morning he returned to the mat and bounced back with a 5-3 win by getting a reversal with eight second left in the match and moved on to the third place match.

The third-place match saw the Davison wrestler take a 5-0 lead with a takedown and nearfall. Young bounced back with a reversal and nearfall late in the second period, but the Davison wrestler got a reversal in the final 10 seconds to make it 7-5.

Colley got two nearfall’s in the third to make it 11-5. Young got a reversal to make it 11-7, but that is as close he would get.

Young finished the season with a 40-10 record.