Dexter’s Mark Young qualified for the D1 wrestling state finals March 6th and 7th for his second straight trip to Ford Field.

Young dropped his opening match by pin but battled back through the consolation bracket. He won 5-0 in his first consolation match and then picked up a pin to move to the consolation finals. The pin was huge for Young. Not only did it qualify him for the state finals, but it came against Saline’s Zach Sabin, who had beaten Young twice during the season. He fell 3-2 in the finals to finish 4th and move on to the state finals.

Mark Young qualified for the D1 Wrestling state finals after finishing 4th at 215 at Regionals. Photo by Dawn Miller

The other Dexter wrestlers had a rough go of it at the Regional.

Dylan Lorincz, Noah Drummond, and Jacob Joyce all dropped both of their matches on the day.

