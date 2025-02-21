Dexter’s Melissa Joy Named One of Forbes 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

Pearl Planning, a local financial planning and wealth management firm founded by Melissa Joy, CFP®, CDFA®, proudly announces that Melissa has been named to the Forbes 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list for Michigan. Ranked #47 out of 62 advisors recognized in the state, this is Melissa’s second consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women in wealth management for the second consecutive year,” said Joy. “At Pearl Planning, we believe that the work that we can do can help to lower financial stress, boost confidence in money decisions, and live a better life. Lists like these are so important as we work to broaden access to financial advice for women by expanding gender diversity in our field. As of 2023, less than a quarter of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS® were women. Meanwhile, women continue to control increasing percentages of the wealth and McKinsey projects that women will control more than $34 trillion – that’s 38% – of the world’s investable assets by 2030.”

The Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list, compiled by SHOOK Research, recognizes financial advisors with proven track records who oversee cumulative assets of approximately $3.6 trillion. The 2025 rankings come amid a market environment marked by strong corporate earnings yet increased investor uncertainty due to inflation concerns and new tariffs.

Pearl Planning was founded in 2018 and, as of February 2025, manages more than $270 million in investment assets for more than 250 families. The firm, headquartered in Dexter, has grown to serve clients across the country while remaining deeply committed to the local community. Pearl Planning also proudly maintains an all-female team with three CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS®, although their services are designed for individuals and families of all backgrounds.

In addition to her financial planner role, Melissa hosts the Women’s Money Wisdom podcast, where she shares weekly actionable financial insights and interviews experts to empower listeners with knowledge and confidence. The podcast has become a go-to resource for people seeking to understand financial topics ranging from investing strategies to navigating life’s financial transitions.

Melissa’s financial planning philosophy is rooted in Pearl Planning’s tagline: No Grit, No Pearl. “Financial success often starts as an irritation, like the grain of sand that eventually becomes a pearl. We’re here to help our clients stay the course and turn that initial discomfort into something beautiful,” she explained.