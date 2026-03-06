Dexter’s Mikala Sposito is Welding Her Way to the Top

Since Mikala Sposito graduated from Dexter High School (DHS) a few years back she has gone on to do some things in the field of welding that haven’t been done before, such as becoming the first female representative from the United States to compete in the World Skills finals.

It was announced this month that Sposito won the USA Weld Trials competition held at the Robotics Technology Park in Huntsville, Alabama. She has been picked to represent the U.S. at the upcoming international 48thWorldSkills competition in Shanghai, China, which is basically the Olympics of welding. It’s set to be held in September.

While at DHS and as a student in the South & West Washtenaw Consortium, Sposito achieved high honors at welding competitions at both the state and national levels. According to Washtenaw Community College (WCC), where she is a student, Sposito is the seventh WCC student to win a SkillsUSA national title. She earned a gold medal in the college division of the SkillsUSA Michigan State Welding Competition.

WCC recognized and honored her in a college news story before the national tournament. Sposito has been attending WCC to further her learning and work in welding. In 2024, she was awarded a Lake Trust Foundation Scholarship to help with studying welding and technology at WCC. She said then that she aspires to become a welding artist and teacher.

She has come a long way since her love for welding began to take hold when she was 12. As cited by her alma mater Dexter Community Schools, Sposito’s love for welding started at an event at The Henry Ford Museum where she had the opportunity to try virtual welding.

Now it will take her to China.

Good Luck Mikala!

Photo: Mikala Sposito getting ready to weld at WCC. Photo by Rebecca Thomas of WCC.