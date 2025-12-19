December 19, 2025

Dexter’s New Scoreboard needs a Back

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEducation

The new scoreboard at Al Ritt Stadium isn’t quite complete, but Dexter Community Schools has a plan to remedy that. The DCS Board of Education approved a contract at its December 15 meeting to move this plan forward.

“As part of the Al Ritt sign (scoreboard) project, the District would like to place a Dexter-branded banner to cover the back of the sign which will be visible from the road,” the school board report said.

The school board approved a contract for the purchase and installation of the Al Ritt sign banner to United Imaging Group for $14,735, with a 15 percent contingency of $2,210, for a total amount not to exceed $16, 945. This will be paid for out of the funding from the 2017 bond.

The district’s plan is to add a large sign covering the back of the new scoreboard that will be 27 feet wide and 18 feet tall.

In another decision at Al Ritt Stadium, the district awarded the Al Ritt Stadium Lighting Project to O’Donnell Electric for a total amount not to exceed $171,230.

Photo: Here’s how the back of the scoreboard looks from the road. photo by Lonnie Huhman

