February 12, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter’s Parker Rd & Shield Rd Traffic Signal Update

STN Staff

DexterPublic Safety

Dexter’s Parker Rd & Shield Rd Traffic Signal Update

On January 30, 2026, a Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) contractor began working to prepare the intersection of Parker Rd at Shield Rd in Lima and Scio Townships for the installation of a three-way traffic signal.

During the week of February 2, 2026, the contractor completed the installation of two traffic signal pole foundations.

Next steps include completion of the pole foundation installations and installation of the overhead traffic signal equipment.

The contractor will finish the remaining pole foundation work and then will temporarily cease operations on site for several weeks. This pause is necessary to allow the concrete foundations to fully cure and to wait for the arrival of the remaining equipment. Once the curing process is complete and the equipment has been delivered, the contractor will return to continue the work.

Photo: Pictured above is a concrete form for a pole foundation at the intersection of Parker Rd at Shield Rd in Scio Township. Courtesy WCRC

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Coursera

Latest articles

Dexter’s Parker Rd & Shield Rd Traffic Signal Update

STN Staff

York Charter Twp: 2026 March Board of Review Notice

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - TaxAct
Square Ad - 300x300 - LegalZoom
Square Ad - 300x300 - QuickBooks

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com