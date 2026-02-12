Dexter’s Parker Rd & Shield Rd Traffic Signal Update

On January 30, 2026, a Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) contractor began working to prepare the intersection of Parker Rd at Shield Rd in Lima and Scio Townships for the installation of a three-way traffic signal.

During the week of February 2, 2026, the contractor completed the installation of two traffic signal pole foundations.

Next steps include completion of the pole foundation installations and installation of the overhead traffic signal equipment.

The contractor will finish the remaining pole foundation work and then will temporarily cease operations on site for several weeks. This pause is necessary to allow the concrete foundations to fully cure and to wait for the arrival of the remaining equipment. Once the curing process is complete and the equipment has been delivered, the contractor will return to continue the work.

Photo: Pictured above is a concrete form for a pole foundation at the intersection of Parker Rd at Shield Rd in Scio Township. Courtesy WCRC