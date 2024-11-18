Dexter’s Sarah Scaling Earns Honorable Mention All-GLIAC for 2024 Season

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its 2024 Women’s Soccer Player Awards, with Dexter native Sarah Scaling earning Honorable Mention honors. Scaling, a sophomore at Purdue Northwest and standout player for the Pride, secured her first postseason recognition following an impressive season.

Scaling played a pivotal role as a team captain, starting all 19 games and leading the defensive backline. Over the course of the 2024 season, she recorded her first career goals, netting two, including a game-winner in the regular season finale against Roosevelt. She totaled four points from seven shots, with two of those shots on goal. Scaling’s defensive contributions were equally notable, as she logged over 1,580 minutes on the pitch, demonstrating her reliability and leadership.

Photo provided by Purdue Northwest

Scaling’s recognition reflects her dedication both on and off the field. A business major, she is the daughter of Meg and Chad Scaling. In 2023, she played in 17 games, starting 15, and amassed 1,308 minutes. Her 2024 statistics highlight her growth, with season highs including two shots in a game against Saginaw Valley and a full 90 minutes played in multiple matches.

Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor!