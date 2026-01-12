Dexter’s School Resource Officer is Retiring, New One Coming On Board

Dexter Community Schools is saying goodbye to its School Resource Officer, Corporal Gerrod Visel, who is retiring, and is now welcoming Washtenaw County Sheriff Deputy Brian Ward to take over what is an important role within the district.

The School resource Officer is part of a cooperative effort between education, law enforcement, and the community to promote positive and effective communication between youth, teachers and law enforcement.

District Superintendent Chris Timmis made the announcement about the change on January 12.

“We would like to share the news that our School Resource Officer, Corporal Gerrod Visel, has retired,” Timmis said in his message to the community. “While we will miss his daily presence in our buildings, we are grateful for the lasting impact he has made on our school community.”

Visel joined DCS in 2018. Timmis said, “He quickly became a trusted and familiar presence for students and staff alike.”

His role with Dexter was unique in that being a graduate of Dexter High School; Visel had a unique connection to DCS.

“His commitment to safety, relationship-building, and community service will impact our district for years to come,” Timmis said in his message. “We extend our sincere thanks to Corporal Visel and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

In introducing Ward, Timmis said Ward has twelve years of experience with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, where he has served as a Police Training Officer and as the Assistant Team Leader for the Crisis Negotiation Team.

Ward is a graduate of Belleville High School and Washtenaw Community College. Outside of work, he has coached travel baseball and is an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast.

In ending the message, on behalf of DCS, Timmis said a, “Hearty congratulations to Corporal Visel on his well-earned retirement and a very warm welcome to Deputy Ward.”

Photo: Deputy Ward. photo courtesy of DCS