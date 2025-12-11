Dexter’s Selena Hochendoner signs with East Stroudsburg University

There’s nothing like seeing one’s hard work and patience pay off. That’s how Dexter student-athlete Selena Hochendoner felt after signing with East Stroudsburg University (ESU), where she plans to seek an education while continuing to compete in volleyball.

With signing day on hand, Hochendoner, a standout Dexter High School Volleyball player, said she picked the college in Pennsylvania because it fit with what she was looking for in a school.

“I chose ESU because, throughout the process of visiting and researching schools, I wanted a school that had good academics while also being competitive in athletics,” she said. “And ESU had everything that I was searching for, and when I first stepped on campus and met the team and coaches, I fell in love, and it felt like home.”

The Sun Times News caught up with Hochendoner to ask about the signing.

“I don’t think there are words to describe how I felt about my signing because even now it’s hard to believe that my dream has come true, and how all of my hard work and patience paid off, even when I doubted myself,” she said.

A big part of the hard and work the patience was the support she got along the way to help her get here.

“My parents and brother were definitely my biggest supporters throughout my recruiting process, and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without their belief in me,” she said. “I also wouldn’t have been able to do this without the help of all my club coaches, especially all of the people who were willing to help me this past year of club.”

Another part of that hard work and patience happened on the court as a Dreadnaught. Hochendoner said being able to compete as a Dreadnaught and represent her school added a whole new perspective to athletics for her “because wherever you go you aren’t just representing yourself, but also your school.”

She said her highlights in competing in high school aren’t necessarily the wins and accomplishments, but the girls who she’s met and played with, because they are what make all the practices and long tournaments so memorable.

“I have made the most amazing memories with those girls,” she said.

Photo 1: Selena Hochendoner in action. Photo by Dawn McCann

Photo 2: On signing day. Photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

Photo 3: Hochendoner has been a standout for Dexter. Photo by Dawn McCann.