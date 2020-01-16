Advertisement





from Washtenaw County

On Thursday, January 16, Congresswomen Debbie Dingell will be a hosting community meeting on the Gelman Plume. Questions will be answered by EPA Officials, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Officials.

Gelman Sciences, a company that conducted business in Scio Township from the 1950s until 1997, is responsible for a growing plume of groundwater contamination from a probable carcinogen, a chemical called 1,4 dioxane. Thousands of Washtenaw County homes and businesses are already impacted by the plume, and there is growing concern that it may reach the Huron River, the main supplier of Ann Arbor’s drinking water, prompting a collaboration that aims to achieve resolution via cleanup through a Superfund Designation.

The meeting will be held at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center, 4135 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

There may be a quorum of the Board of Commissioners attending this event.