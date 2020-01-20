Advertisement





| 2 min read | from Steve DeBruyne, Dio Theater |

The cast of The Dio’s upcoming production of It’s Only Murder. L to R: Michael Bessom, Annabelle Young, Dale Dobson and Molly Cunningham.

The Dio – Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County’s professional, award-winning dinner theatre, is thrilled to launch their 2020 season with the Sam Bobrick play, It’s Only Murder, a comedic mystery (with a number of immature moments). The production will be directed by Dio Artistic Director, Steve DeBruyne.

It’s Only Murder tells the story of Jerome Teppel, a recently married, fairly well-off CPA, who discovers that among his wife Francine’s monthly purchases was a gun. Shortly after that, Jerome is informed by his neighbor, Lenore Franklin, that his wife and her husband are having a torrid affair. What ensues next is murder, a little sex and a lot of laughs. A warning to all readers. This is a totally outrageous play and the author will stop at nothing to take the audience on a wild and hilarious ride. *Please note: It’s Only Murder contains strong language and sexual humor, and is intended for mature audiences only.

On October 11, 2019, only a few days after The Dio announced their 7th season, Sam Bobrick, writer of It’s Only Murder, passed away at the age of 87, after a long career as an author, playwright, television writer and lyricist. Bobrick began his career writing for the popular children’s show, Captain Kangaroo. He went on to write for The Andy Griffith Show, Bewitched, The Flintstones and Get Smart, to name a few. He was also the creator of the tv series, Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which was adapted into the hit 90s television series, Saved By The Bell. He wrote over 40 plays, three of which made it to Broadway, and he co-wrote the song, “The Girl of My Best Friend,” which was recorded by Elvis Presley, and many other recording artists throughout the years.

Advertisement

All tickets include The Dio’s dinner buffet, a non-alcoholic beverage, dessert, and the show. The menu for It’s Only Murder will include a crisp garden salad with choice of dressing, honey-buttered sourdough dinner rolls, brown sugar glazed baby carrots, smashed Idaho potatoes seasoned with thyme, butter, and garlic, hand-carved USDA prime beef roast, and of course, our signature fried boneless skinless chicken, plus dessert.

It’s Only Murder features performances by Michael Bessom, Molly Cunningham, Dale Dobson, and Annabelle Young.

Performances take place at The Dio, 177 E. Main Street, Pinckney Michigan, 48169 from January 31 through March 1, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. There will also be an added evening performance on Thursday, February 27.

Tickets for all performances are available now and may be purchased by visiting diotheatre.com or by calling (517) 672-6009. Seating is limited and certain performances are already sold out, so consider making your reservations well in advance.

The Dio – Dining & Entertainment

177 E. Main Street

Pinckney MI, 48169

http://diotheatre.com

(517) 672-6009

Performance Dates and Times:

*Arrive for evening performances between 6:15 pm and 6:45 pm for dinner service.

**Arrive for matinee performances between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm for lunch service.

Friday, January 31 – evening (Official Opening Night)

Saturday, February 1 – evening

Sunday, February 2 – matinee

Friday, February 7 – evening

Saturday, February 8 – evening

Sunday, February 9 – matinee

Friday, February 14 – evening

Saturday, February 15 – evening

Sunday, February 16 – matinee

Friday, February 21 – evening

Saturday, February 22 – evening

Sunday, February 23 – matinee

Thursday, February 27 – evening

Friday, February 28 – evening

Saturday, February 29 – evening

Sunday, March 1 – matinee

Ticket Prices:

*Tickets include dinner, dessert, non-alcoholic beverages, tax, and the show.

**Tip not included.

Adults – $45

Seniors (60+) – $41

Students – $41

Children (13 and under) – $40

Groups (20+) – $40