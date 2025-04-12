Discussion of Bill Ruddock’s Conduct and Ordinance 188 Continued in April 7 Public Comment

Several members of the Chelsea public and surrounding areas spoke at the April 7 meeting about the recent controversial remark made by Bill Ruddock at another meeting last month and the passing of Ordinance 188.

City Ordinance 188 prohibits Chelsea city employees from soliciting a person’s immigration status unless it is relevant to the investigation of a crime.

At the March 17 meeting, community member Gaye Morgenthaler accused Councilmembers Ruddock and Ianelli of violating their constitutional duties, criticized Ordinance 188, and urged others to reject what she called a “Bolshevik group.” Ruddock mockingly replied, “Heil Hitler.” The council held a special meeting March 31 to address the incident. Ruddock issued a statement taking “full responsibility” for his words.”

At the regularly scheduled April 7 meeting, more members of the community came forward to discuss Ruddock’s conduct.

Morgenthaler spoke again about her concerns about Ruddock’s behavior and condemned his statement made after the event for not apologizing directly to herself and her family.

Other residents had concerns that Ruddock’s comments and actions, including the unanimous passing of Ordinance 188, demonstrated political bias on his part.

“Please honor your oaths of office to be non-partisan,” Pat Berard said to the council as a whole.

She also referred to Ordinance 188 as “taking rights away” from Chelsea’s city police, a stance echoed by multiple speakers later in the meeting.

Other residents, online and in-person, expressed support for the recent ordinance, including Anthony Bellizzi, a recent Lyndon Township resident who moved from Texas to Michigan about a year ago.

“I was pleased to see this ordinance presented at the City Council,” he said. “It focuses efforts locally, on local issues, and takes national sensationalization out of our town and lets the police focus on the people of Chelsea.”

Mayor Pacheco concluded public comment after online attendees finished their statements.